New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra turned back to the national capital after police stopped them from entering Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. Notably, the duo were on their way to meet the family members of those killed in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last week.

The Yogi Adityanath administration reportedly cited that section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in parts of the state in view of sporadic violent incidents that took place during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act demonstration that saw over 15 deaths.

#UPDATE Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who were stopped outside Meerut by Police are now returning to Delhi. https://t.co/jGRSqQHuas — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 2019

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Congress party tweeted a video of the two party leaders being stopped by police. In the video, Rahul can be heard asking asking the police if they have any official orders to stop them from entering Meerut.

We asked the police if they have any order, they didn't show us any order but they told us to go back: Shri @RahulGandhi #हत्यारी_भाजपा pic.twitter.com/y9rjQikFDz — Congress (@INCIndia) December 24, 2019

With the hashtag ‘Hatyara’ BJP (Killer BJP), the party wrote,”Rahul Gandhi & AICC GS Smt. Priyanka Gandhi were stopped outside Meerut by the Police. They offered to travel in a group of 3 people, however, they were still stopped. They were on the way to meet families of victims of the violent anti-CAA protests in UP.”

“We asked the police if they have any order, they didn’t show us any order but they told us to go back”, the party quoted Rahul as saying.

If reports are to be believed , a total of five protesters had lost their lives in Meerut alone during the protests. Earlier on Sunday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had met the families of some deceased protesters in Bijnor.

Over 15 people are reported to be killed in Uttar Pradesh alone.