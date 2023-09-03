Home

‘One Nation One Election’ An Attack On Indian Union And All States: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has finally given his reaction on BJP's idea of 'One Nation One Election'. The Congress leader has called it an attack on the Indian Union and the States; he has shared his opinion on social media.

New Delhi: For the last few days, a big topic of discussion in the country is Bhartiya Janata Party’s idea of ‘One Nation One Election’ which has also been part of the Prime Minister’s election manifesto. The idea is to hold synchronised elections at the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and Panchayats at the same time. A special committee has also been constituted to explore and unerstand the possibilities and challenges with respect to implementing the ruling party’s idea. Now, the Leader of the biggest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha, Congress, Rahul Gandhi has reacted to this idea. Rahul Gandhi has expressed his opinion, his view on organising synchronised elections in the country.

Rahul Gandhi Reaction On ‘One Nation One Election’

As mentioned earlier, Rahul Gandhi has reacted to BJP’s idea of ‘One Nation One Election’. The Congress leader has shared a post on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) which reads-

‘INDIA, that is Bharat, is a Union of States. The idea of One Nation, One Election is an attack on the Indian union and all its States.’ This reaction from the politician comes after the official announcement of the members, Chairman and objectives of the High Level Committee (HLC) constituted for this purpose.

Centre Constitutes Special HLC For Implementation Of Idea

A special High Level Committee has been constituted by the Centre which will be headed by former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. In an official notification, Centre has announced the eight members of the HLC including the Chairman. These members are-

Chairman- Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India Member- Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Government of India Member- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Single Largest Party in Opposition, Lok Sabha Member- Ghulam Nabi Azad, Former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha Member- NK Singh, Former Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission Member- Dr. Subhash C Kashyap, Formr Secretary General, Lok Sabha Member- Harish Salve, Senior Advocate Member- Sanjay Kothari, Former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Special Invitee- Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India

Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Refuses To Be Part Of Committee

A few hours after this official notification was issued, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to Amit Shah and informed him that he is not willing to be a part of this committee and therefore he declines the invitation. In his words, “I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the Committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash.”

