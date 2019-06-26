New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday was once again determined to not take back his resignation as Congress president even as Lok Sabha party MPs urged him to reconsider.

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi chaired the Congress parliamentary meet today, where the lawmakers said that the party needed Rahul’s leadership and that there was no one else who could lead Congress. However, it is learnt that Rahul was adamant to step aside and make way for new party chief.

According to an ANI report, senior party leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari spoke to Rahul Gandhi and tried to explain that the responsibility of Congress’ drubbing in the recently held 2019 General election was not of his alone.

Meanwhile, members of Youth Congress and party workers held a demonstration outside the residence of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and sloganeered in his support.

Chants of ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’ and ‘Rahul Tum Sangharsh Karo, Hum Tumhare Saath Hai’ are reverberating next to his official residence.

#WATCH Delhi:Youth Congress demonstrates outside residence of Rahul Gandhi&raise slogans “Rahul Ganhi zindabad! Rahul Gandhi sangharsh karo hum tumhare saath hain! Hamara neta kaisa ho Rahul Gandhi jaisa ho!”.They’re urging him to take back his resignation&continue as party Pres. pic.twitter.com/uwvpyvUlpj — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

The Congress party has been battling crisis since their humiliating performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, wherein they managed to win only 52 seats. The Grand Old Party thereby could only marginally improve its 2014 tally when they won 44 seats.

Gandhi had then offered to resign in the first CWC meeting convened after the results were declared. The Congress Working Committee had then unanimously rejected his offer and since there has been an ever-widening gap in party leadership.

However, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has also been holding meetings with his party’s state in-charges to review the reasons for its dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.