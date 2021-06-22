New Delhi: Congress’ Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday released a white paper on the government at the Centre’s management of Covid-19 and said that the aim of this white paper is not finger-pointing at the government but to help the nation prepare for the possible third wave of the coronavirus infection. Addressing the media during a live session on his Twitter handle, the Congress leader said, “The whole country knows that a third wave will strike. It’s clear that the management of the first and second wave of COVID was disastrous, and we’ve tried to point out the reasons behind it. I would even go so far as to say that there might be waves even after the third wave of COVID19 as the virus is mutating.” Also Read - Covid-19 Vaccine in India: How to Download Vaccination Certificate Online Via CoWIN, Aarogya Setu | Step-by-step Guide

