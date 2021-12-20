New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi snapped at a reporter on Monday while speaking to media about the protests by Opposition in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.Also Read - Winter Session: Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Leaders Stage Protest Wearing Black Bands in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi, who has been demanding a discussion on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs and his demand for sacking MoS Teni over Lakhimpur incident, was responding to a reporter who told him that the government says the discussion is not taking place as the House is not in order due to the uproar by Opposition leaders.

Answering the reporter’s question, Rahul Gandhi asked him, “Aap sarkar ke liye kaam karte hain? (Do you work for the government?) He repeated the statement a few times and told the reporter that he’s answering his question.

Rahul Gandhi then added that it is the responsibility of the government to keep the House in order, not the Opposition.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responds when asked about the Opposition's uproar in the Parliament. pic.twitter.com/bpnRpDcmLY — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

Opposition parties have decided not to attend meeting called by the government to end the deadlock in Rajya Sabha in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

The meeting of floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament was convened to chalk out the further strategy on revoking suspension of 12 Opposition MPs and demand for resignation of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri issue.

In the past days of the current session, the House faced disruption on various issues, especially over the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs.

In a move that angered the Opposition and set the stage for acrimonious exchanges, a dozen members of Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha were suspended from the winter session on the very first day on Monday following a motion brought in by the government.

The members were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the monsoon session in August when marshals were called after Opposition members stormed the Well of the House during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021.