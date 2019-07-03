New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday announced his resignation as the Congress President and said that he was responsible for the party’s rout in the Lok Sabha elections this year where it managed to win only 52 of the 542 seats.

Thus, in an open letter on his Twitter account, Rahul Gandhi reiterated, “As President of the Congress party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election.”

Notably, Rahul has also changed his Twitter bio and has removed the mention of him being the Congress President. Earlier in the day, he had told the reporters: “I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party chief.”

During the Lok Sabha battle 2019, Rahul Gandhi faced defeat in the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He, however, won from Wayanad in Kerala. Two days after the election results, on May 25, Rahul Gandhi said he would resign as the Congress chief.

Here are the top quotes from Rahul Gandhi’s four-page open letter:

Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party. Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. I have no hatred or anger towards the BJP but every living cell in my body instinctively resists their idea of India. Where they see differences, I see similarity. Where they see hatred, I see love. What they fear, I embrace. The attack on our country and our cherished Constitution that is taking place are designed to destroy the fabric of our nation. In no way, shape or form am I stepping back from this fight. I am a loyal soldier of the Congress party and a devoted son of India. A free and fair election requires the neutrality of a country’s institutions — an election cannot be fair without arbiters, a free press, an independent judiciary and a transparent Election Commission that is objective and neutral. We didn’t fight a political party in the election. Rather, we fought the entire machinery of the Indian state, every institution of which was marshalled against the opposition. Today the BJP is systematically crushing the voice of the Indian people. It is the duty of the Congress party to defend these voices. India has never and will never be one voice. The Indian nation must unite to reclaim and resuscitate our institutions. The instrument of this resuscitation will be the Congress party.

(With Agency inputs)