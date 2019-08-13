New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s office on Tuesday lambasted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for ‘spreading fake news’ regarding the prevailing situation in the Valley. The Governor’s office also accused Gandhi of ‘politicising the matter’ by ‘seeking to bring a delegation of Opposition leaders to create further unrest and problems for the common people’.

“Rahul Gandhi was responding to fake news possibly spread from across the border about the situation in Kashmir, which is peaceful with negligible incidents. He can check for himself from various Indian channels which have reported correct position in the Kashmir Valley. He (Rahul Gandhi) can check detailed submissions made by the government in the Supreme Court today which heard a case on this matter and left it to government,” the J&K Raj Bhawan issued a clarification.

Raj Bhawan J&K clarification on recent Tweet of Sh @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/UFYApPFO39 — DIPR-J&K (@diprjk) August 13, 2019

It added,”As he has put forth many conditions for visiting J&K, hon’ble governor is referring the case to the local police and administration to examine the request further.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, while reacting sharply to Malik’s offer of visit to J&K, had said,” The delegation of Opposition leaders “won’t need aircraft but please ensure our freedom to travel and meet people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed there.”

“I have invited Rahul Gandhi to come here. I will send you a plane, to observe (the situation) and then speak. You are a responsible person and you should not speak like this,” Malik had said while reacting to a question about statements and reports by some leaders and the media about the violence in Kashmir.

Dear Governor Malik, A delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won’t need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there. https://t.co/9VjQUmgu8u — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 13, 2019

Last week Gandhi had cited some reports and claimed that situation is worsening in Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 of Indian constitution (which grants special status to J&K). Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said that they had to cut short their CWC meeting (on choosing the party president) as ‘some reports have come, that things in the Valley were going very wrong’.