New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his 'andolan-jeevi' remark to describe a group of people who tend to hijack every protest or movement that has taken place in the country in the recent past, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the prime minister saying the one who is selling the country is a friend of crony capitalists.

Taking to Twitter to raise the issue of privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs) and public sector banks (PSBs), Gandhi tweeted "Crony-jeevi Hai Jo, Desh Bech Raha Hai Wo" with the hashtag "#PSU_PSB_Sale".

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram called himself a proud ‘andolan jeevi’ and the quintessential ‘andolan jeevi’, according to him, was Mahatma Gandhi. “I am a proud andolan jeevi. The quintessential andolan jeevi was Mahatma Gandhi,” Chidambaram tweeted.

On Monday, while speaking in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi slammed the mushrooming of a new breed of ‘andolan-jeevi’ — professional protestors — who can be seen at every agitation. “These parasites feast on every agitation,” he said.

“We are well aware of some terms like ‘Shram Jeevi’ and ‘Buddhi Jeevi’. But, I am seeing that from some time a new entity has come up in this country- ‘Andolan Jeevi’. This community can be spotted wherever there is a protest, be it agitation by lawyers, students, or labourers, sometimes at the forefront and sometimes from behind. They cannot live without protests. We have to identify such people and protect the nation from them. They are parasites,” PM Modi had said while replying to the motion of thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.