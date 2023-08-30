Home

Rahul Gandhi Calls China Including Arunachal Pradesh In Its Standard Map A ‘Serious Issue’, Says- PM Should…

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reiterated his claim that China has 'invaded' the Indian territory of Ladakh and their step to include Arunachal Pradesh in the map of India is a 'serious issue' which must be addressed by PM Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: China on Monday released the 2023 edition of its “standard map,” which shows the state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin region as part of its territory. Calling this an extremely ‘serious issue’, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reiterated his claims about China ‘invading’ the Indian territory of Ladakh.

