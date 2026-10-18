Rahul Gandhi says Goa may be India’s most corrupt state, calls it a ‘model’ for corruption

Rahul Gandhi said that Goa might be the most corrupt state in the entire country.

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Rahul Gandhi says Goa may be India’s most corrupt state, calls it a ‘model’ for corruption | Image: ANI

Goy Rakhonn Yatra: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged widespread corruption in Goa, claiming the state may be the most corrupt in India. He targeted Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the BJP government during the Goy Rakhonn Yatra, alleging, ‘these people have turned Goa into a ‘model’ for corruption.’

He alleged that the BJP steals land from people and gives it to billionaire businessmen. He said the BJP is following the same model not only in Goa but in every state.

#WATCH | Margao, Goa | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, “…There is extreme corruption here; in fact, Goa might well be the most corrupt state in the entire country…These people have turned Goa into a ‘model’ for corruption…” https://t.co/lbBculXe7X — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

Gandhi Accuses PM Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar Of ‘Vote Theft’

Slamming the central government and CEC Gyanesh Kumar, saying that Kumar implemented the theft of votes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah operationalised it and PM Modi orchestrates the entire plan.

“In Delhi, there is a man named Gyanesh Kumar—he cannot sleep at night; he finds no rest. Neither can Modi-ji nor Amit Shah. They know that, sooner or later, the Congress party will hold them to account and ensure justice is served…We are the guardians—the protectors—of the Constitution; that is our sacred duty. By stealing votes, they have attacked the Constitution—they have attacked our sacred duty—and we will not accept this. Listen closely, all Congress workers: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar will face justice and pay the price for their actions,” Gandhi said.

“…Gyanesh Kumar implements the theft of votes, Amit Shah operationalizes it, and Narendra Modi orchestrates the entire plan from behind the scenes. I am facing over 45 defamation cases—cases filed by Amit Shah, by Narendra Modi, and so on. Despite these 45 cases, I continue to state at every opportunity that Narendra Modi steals votes. Yet, no case has been filed against me specifically for this claim. Do you know why? Because they fear that if a case were filed—a case specifically regarding the theft of votes—it would trigger a full-blown legal process in which they themselves would become entangled,” he added.

#WATCH | Margao, Goa | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, “…Gyanesh Kumar implements the theft of votes, Amit Shah operationalizes it, and Narendra Modi orchestrates the entire plan from behind the scenes. I am facing over 45 defamation cases—cases filed by Amit Shah, by Narendra Modi, and so on. Despite these 45 cases, I continue to state at every opportunity that Narendra Modi steals votes. Yet, no case has been filed against me specifically for this claim. Do you know why? Because they fear that if a case were filed—a case specifically regarding the theft of votes—it would trigger a full-blown legal process in which they themselves would become entangled…” — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

Goy Rakhon Yatra

On Sunday, Gandhi participated in Congress’s ‘Goy Rakhon Yatra’ in Goa’s Margao. He walked two kilometres alongside party workers and leaders.

He arrived at Dabolim Airport today to join the grand old party’s mass outreach programme in Goa. He is scheduled to address several public gatherings later in the day.

During the yatra, the Congress leader was accompanied by AICC Goa desk in-charge Manikrao Thakare, co-in-charge Dr Anjali Nimbalkar, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar.

The 27-day ‘Goy Rakhon Yatra ‘ began on September 22 and will conclude today. The mass outreach programme covered 40 Assembly constituencies in the state. The party is planning to strengthen its grassroots network in Goa through various programs ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.