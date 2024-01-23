WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Stops For A Pineapple Treat In Meghalaya, Calls Them ‘Best In The World’ But…

"I called up my mother and said I am bringing some of the best pineapples in the world to you," Rahul Gandhi said during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Meghalaya.

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Stops For A Pineapple Treat In Meghalaya, Calls Them 'Best In The World' But...

Shillong: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was in Meghalaya as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, has become a fan of the state’s pineapples. Addressing a gathering in the hill state, he said he had never tasted a pineapple more delicious than the one he tasted in Meghalaya. “Today when we were driving here, we stopped and tasted some of your pineapples. In my entire life, I never had such a delicious pineapple. In fact, immediately after I had it, I called up my mother and said I am bringing some of the best pineapples in the world to you.”

He then moved on to pose a few questions. “Why isn’t the best-tasting pineapple available to the entire world? Why is the best-tasting pineapple in the world not being sold in London, New York or Tokyo? And why are the farmers, that mother and daughter, not benefiting from the sale of pineapples?”

Gandhi said that this is because the infrastructure has not been developed to send these pineapples to the rest of the world. “The entire population of Meghalaya will become wealthy on what you are producing,” he said.

I’ve never had such delicious pineapples before, thank you Meghalaya for this wonderful treat! Together, we must build a new vision for India that provides farmers and local businesses the infrastructure that can take their products to the world.#BharatJodoNyayYatra pic.twitter.com/7Dj978vEdV — Congress (@INCIndia) January 23, 2024

Describing himself as ‘soldier’ of the people in Delhi, the top-notch Congress parliamentarian said, “Whatever you need from me in Delhi, I will always try and deliver to you. I want to have a loving relationship with the people of Meghalaya and that is why I have come here.”“I have come here to listen to and learn from you. I am not here to tell my Mann ki Baat, I have come here to listen to your Mann Ki Baat,” Gandhi told the gathering.

