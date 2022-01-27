New Delhi: After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal alleging that the social media site is limiting his following due to ‘pressure’ from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, Twitter, in its response said that the follower counts is a visible feature and the company has a “zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam.”

“Follower counts are a visible feature and we want everyone to have confidence that numbers are meaningful and accurate. Twitter has zero-tolerance approach to platform manipulation and spam,” Twitter spokesperson clarified on Rahul Gandhi’s letter to Twitter stating that number of his followers seeing a drop.

The spokesperson said that Twitter removes millions of accounts each week for violating the company’s policies on platform manipulation and spam. While some Twitter handles notice minor differences in follower count, the spokesperson added, the numbers could be higher in certain cases.

“We fight spam and malicious automation strategically and at scale with machine learning tools, and as part of those consistent and ongoing efforts to ensure a healthy service and credible accounts, follower counts can and do fluctuate….We remove millions of accounts each week for violating our policies on platform manipulation and spam. You can take a look at latest Twitter Transparency Center update for more context. While some accounts notice minor difference, in certain cases number could be higher,” Twitter said.

What Rahul Gandhi said

According to multiple reports citing Rahul Gandhi’s December 27 letter to Parag Agrawal, Rahul Gandhi pointed out that he was gaining new followers at the rate of over 2.3 lakh per month, which even went up to 6.5 lakh on certain months. However, since August 2021, his new follower account had come down to roughly 2,500 per month and his total following of 19.5 million has remained virtually frozen during this period.

Perhaps not so coincidentally, it was precisely during these months that I raised the plight of a rape victim’s family in Delhi, stood in solidarity with farmers and fought the government on many other human rights issues. In fact, a video of mine that promised farmers that the 3 infamous farm laws will be repealed is among the most watched video on Twitter posted by any political leader in India in recent times,” Gandhi wrote.

“I have been reliably, albeit discreetly, informed by people at Twitter India that they are under immense pressure by the government to silence my voice. My account was even blocked for a few days for no legitimate reason. There were many other Twitter handles, including Government ones, which had tweeted similar photos of the same people. None of those accounts were blocked. My account was singularly targeted,” he added.

“I am writing to you on behalf of more than a billion Indians to not allow Twitter to become a pawn in the destruction of the idea of India,” Gandhi said.