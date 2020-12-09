New Delhi: At a time when the agitating famer leaders rejected the draft proposal sent by the Centre and called for a nationwide protest on December 14, a five-member delegation of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought repeal of three farm laws. Also Read - Farmer Leaders Reject Centre's Draft Proposal on Farm Laws, Call For Nationwide Protest in Dec 14

“We sought repeal of farm laws during meeting with President. The laws were passed without any discussion in the House,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, adding “We informed the President that it is absolutely critical that these anti-farmer laws are taken back.” Also Read - Government Sends Proposal To Protesting Farmers, Says Ready To Give Written Assurance on Continuing MSP

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury said the opposition members in a memorandum, urged the President to repeal agriculture laws that were passed in an anti-democratic manner.

“We have given a memorandum to the President. We are asking to repeal agriculture laws and electricity amendment bill that were passed in anti-democratic manner without proper discussions and consultations,” Sitaram Yechury said after meeting President Kovind.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the farmers in this cold are on the streets protesting peacefully, expressing their unhappiness and it is the duty of the government to resolve this issue.

“There was a request from all opposition parties for in-depth discussion of farm bills and that it should be sent to select committee, but unfortunately, no suggestion was accepted and bills were passed in hurry,” he added.