New Delhi: Referring to the recent tweets made by Rahul Gandhi over India-China and India-Nepal border dispute, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, president of Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding house arrest of the former Congress president.

Chakrapani deplored Congress leader's statements on the border issue, terming them as irresponsible and against national interest. "In view of his irresponsible statements, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should be put under house arrest till border tensions between India China Nepal and Pakistan persist.

Notably, the Congress leader has been attacking the government every day after 20 soldiers were killed in ‘violent face-off’ at Galwan valley on Monday. “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?” Gandhi had asked yesterday.

He had also re-tweeted a video of the father of an injured jawan (soldier) with a comment that cabinet ministers were lying about the violent face-off with Chinese troops on June 15 night in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “It’s sad to see senior GOI ministers reduced to lying in order to protect the PM. Don’t insult our martyrs with your lies,” Gandhi had tweeted then.