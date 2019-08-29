New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani yesterday slammed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying that it would be better for the country if Rahul Gandhi stops igniting the fire of separatism.

Smriti Irani was reacting to an alleged petition moved by the Pakistani government where Rahul Gandhi’s statements were used to justify their stand.

“When the Union Home Minister is talking about one flag, one constitution for the entire country, the Congress, following the “hints and directions” from Rahul Gandhi, is echoing the views which tend to divide the country,” said Irani.

“It is not for the first time that Pakistan is finding support from Rahul Gandhi. If you remember, earlier also his views were liked by Pakistan,” she added.

She appealed to the Congress that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of the country and those living there wish to see development under the leadership of PM Modi.

“It is really unfortunate for India that today there is a leader in the country who doesn’t think much about the Tricolour, undermines the Tricolour and is loved by the enemy country,” said the women and child development minister.

Yesterday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi’s name has been mischievously dragged to justify the pack of lies, and deliberate misinformation being spread by Pakistan.

“Let no one in the world be in doubt that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and shall always remain an integral part of India. No amount of diabolical deception by Pakistan shall change this irrevocable truth,” said Surjewala.

Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and said that Kashmir is an internal issue of India and violence in J&K is supported and instigated by Pakistan.

“I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.