‘Why Rahul Gandhi Is Silent’, Asks Ravi Shankar Prasad On Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Sanatan Dharma Remark

Ravi Shankar Prasad's remark comes after DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin said "Sanatan Dharma must be eradicated".

Ravi Shankar Prasad said "shameful silence" by Rahul Gandhi over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on Sanatan Dharma is "shocking". (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc “anti-Hindu” for their “shameful silence” on the remark made by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Sanatana Dharma. Ravi Shankar’s remark comes after Udhayanidhi Stalin said Sanatana Dharma must be “eradicated”.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said “silence” by INDIA bloc leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark is “shocking”. “This shameful silence by Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders like Nitish Kumar, and Tejashwi Yadav, is not only baffling, but shocking, to say the least. Rahul Gandhi, please speak up on this issue,” Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted as saying in a repprt by news agency ANI.

“Why Rahul Gandhi is silent on this issue? This whole bloc (INDIA alliance) can become anti-Hindu for votes,” Prasad said.

Row Over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Eradicate Sanatan Dharma’ Remark

A row erupted after Udhayanidhi Stalin called for eradication of Sanatan Dharma on Saturday when he was addressing a writers’ and artists’ meet. “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed,” Udhayanidhi Nidhi said.

Reacting to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday dubbed as “treason” the remarks on Sanatan Dharma’ made by Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin and demanded his arrest. The Rajya Sabha MP also asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad to clarify their stand on the issue, given their affinity with the DMK.

“Udayanidhi Stalin should be arrested and sent to jail for having compared Sanatana Dharma to ailments like dengue and malaria,” the former Bihar Deputy CM was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “The statement amounts to treason ( deshdroh’) since Stalin did not advocate eradication of the ills plaguing the faith, but called for rooting out the faith itself. The DMK has historically been associated with this type of politics,” Sushil Modi said.

The BJP leader alleged that the Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar has been displaying a “similar anti-Hindu stance”. “Take the example of the change in holiday list of schools. They have decided to keep schools open on many Hindu festivals… but did not have the guts to do so on Chehallum’ or Prophet Mohammed’s birthday. People are angry. No students turned up at schools on Raksha Bandhan,” he claimed.

Sushil Modi’s party colleague Giriraj Singh, a minister in the Union cabinet, said in his Lok Sabha constituency Begusarai that “the DMK leader’s statement poses a challenge to Hindus who must unite, rising above caste lines, and defeat anti-Hindu INDIA (bloc)”.

Former Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan also lashed out at the DMK leader for the controversial remark. Talking to reporters in Nalanda district, he said, “I want to know whether Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad condone the divisive politics of their alliance partner from Tamil Nadu”.

Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, a Union minister who has burnt bridges with the nephew, however, refused to join issue with the opposition on the matter. “The statement may be a reflection on DMK’s ideology. We do not ascribe to the view,” Paras said in Samastipur, stopping short of the outrage expressed by other NDA partners.

