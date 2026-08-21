‘Police said orders from top’: Rahul Gandhi sits on dharna outside senior cop’s office with victim, demands FIR over pellet gun use

Rahul Gandhi is demanding that cops file a case for a student who suffered a pellet injury during a police crackdown on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march last month.

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(Image: PTI)

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi continued his protest at the Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi on Friday, demanding that police register an FIR over injuries allegedly suffered by student protester Sahil Lochav during a protest at Jantar Mantar last month. Gandhi met the Deputy Commissioner of Police and later stayed at the police station along with Lochav. Several Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also reached the spot.

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi alleged that pellet guns were used during the July 20 incident in Connaught Place. He referred to an AIIMS medical report and claimed that more than 200 pellets were lodged in Lochav’s body, with three near his eye.

Gandhi said Lochav had lost vision in the affected eye and that some pellets were located close to his heart and could not be removed.

He also questioned the Delhi Police’s alleged denial that its personnel used pellet guns during the incident. “Delhi Police say they did not fire pellet guns. So, there is just one question: someone must have done it,” Gandhi said, adding that a crime had taken place and needed to be investigated.

The Congress leader said his demand was only for an FIR to be registered and justice to be provided to Lochav and his family.

Gandhi claimed police officials told him that they had received instructions from senior authorities not to register the FIR. He said he would remain at the police station until the case was registered.

As the cops refused to file an FIR, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with the pellet gun victim, Sahil Lochab, then sat on a dharna outside the police station.

“Pellet gun was used at Connaught Place on 20th July. AIIMS report clearly says that there are more than 200 shells inside his body and 3 in his eye. He has lost vision in that eye. There are shells near his heart that cannot be touched. Delhi Police say they did not fire pellet guns. So, there is just one question: someone must have done it…A crime has indeed happened…We are demanding that an FIR be registered. They told us that they have received order from the top and they cannot file an FIR. We won’t budge from here until an FIR is registered…All we demand is justice for this family…In this country, Amit Shah’s Home Ministry and Delhi Police personnel won’t let justice happen…”

#WATCH | Delhi: At Parliament Street Police Station, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, “Pellet gun was used at Connaught Place on 20th July. AIIMS report clearly says that there are more than 200 shells inside his body and 3 in his eye. He has lost vision in that eye. There are… pic.twitter.com/kH0WGVMuBa — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026

What Rahul Gandhi tweeted

In a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi said, “On July 20, the police attacked Sahil, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar, with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil’s vision in one eye is now at risk.”

“Such brutality against a peaceful protest is not just illegal — it is a serious crime. Neither has Home Minister Amit Shah offered any explanation to the students for this cruelty, nor has the Prime Minister apologised to them,” he said.

Now, when Sahil wants to file an FIR for justice, even that is not being allowed, Gandhi said.

“In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled. @AmitShah ji, why are you so scared of justice? This fear shows that you are admitting to your crime,” the Congress leader said.

He asserted that he will ensure justice for Lochab and every other student victim like him.

“The FIR will be filed. A judicial inquiry will take place. And action will be taken against everyone — from top to bottom — who is guilty of this brutality. We will ensure justice for Sahil, and every student victim like him,” Gandhi said.

आज साहिल लोचब के साथ, उनके साथ हुई पुलिस बर्बरता के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कराने संसद मार्ग के DCP कार्यालय पहुँचा। 20 जुलाई को जंतर-मंतर पर शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन कर रहे साहिल पर पुलिस ने पैलेट गन से हमला किया। छर्रों से बुरी तरह घायल साहिल की एक आँख की रौशनी खतरे में है। शांतिपूर्ण… pic.twitter.com/on2uKkNeUM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 21, 2026

The ‘Sansad Chalo’ march was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had led a series of protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

The agitation began in late June but gained momentum in July, when the CJP announced the ‘Sansad Chalo’ protest. On July 20, the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, thousands of students assembled at Jantar Mantar and attempted to march towards Parliament despite light rain and police barricades.