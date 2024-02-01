Home

News

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre, Calls Agneepath Scheme ‘Betrayal’ Leaving ‘1.5 Lakh Youth Unemployed’

Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre, Calls Agneepath Scheme ‘Betrayal’ Leaving ‘1.5 Lakh Youth Unemployed’

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi has lashed out at the Central Government, calling their 'Agneepath Scheme' a betrayal as it left 1.5 lakh youth unemployed.

Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Indian National Congress (INC) leader Rahul Gandhi, after a successful Bharat Jodo Yatra, is now on his second yatra, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The leader, despite mulitple political hindrances, has continued with the Yatra. The Congress leader is in the headlines for his statement against the ‘Agneepath Scheme’ which he has called ‘betrayal’ as it left 1.5 lakh youth ‘helpless’. Rahul Gandhi also made a comment on the ED arrest of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and called the probe agencies as ‘Vipaksh Mitao Cell‘ (Cell to Eradicate the Opposition). Here’s what all Rahul Gandhi said…

Trending Now

Rahul Gandhi Calls Agneepath Scheme ‘Betrayal’

As mentioned earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Central government, saying that the Agneepath scheme was a betrayal not only to the youth but also to the sacred sentiments of the country attached to the Indian Army. In a post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Rahul Gandhi said, “Leaving 1.5 lakh youth already selected in the armed forces helpless in the name of a temporary recruitment Agneepath scheme is a grave injustice to them. The Agneepath scheme is a betrayal not only of the patriotic youth but also of the sacred sentiments of the country attached to the Indian Army.”

You may like to read

The remark by the Congress leader came amid his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Bihar’s Katihar on Wednesday during a discussion with some enthusiastic youths who had worked hard for years to join the army. “We have started the Voice of Justice–JAY JAWAN campaign against the injustice being done to these youth. You too can be a part of this ongoing campaign for justice for these patriotic youth by visiting http://jayjawan.in or giving a missed call on 9999812024,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi On Hemant Soren Arrest

Rahul Gandhi has also commented on the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In a social media post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Rahul Gandhi said, “ED, CBI, IT etc. are no longer government agencies, now they have become BJP’s ‘Vipaksh Mitao Cell’ (Cell to Eradicate the Opposition). The BJP itself, steeped in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy in its obsession with power.”

What Is The Agneepath Scheme?

The Agniveer Scheme was announced in June 2022 for recruitment in the armed forces. The scheme is meant only for recruiting soldiers and not officers in the forces. The soldiers recruited under this Agneepath scheme are known as Agniveers. Under the scheme, the three services are recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper age limit was extended to 23 years.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.