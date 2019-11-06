New Delhi: At a time when the Congress is holding a series of press conferences in the country as a mark of protest again the Central government over the economic crisis, party’s former president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rising unemployment rate in the country.

“With each passing month, the Modi Minar races upwards at a breathtaking pace; a monument dedicated to incompetence,” Rahul said in a sarcastic tweet. Attaching a bar chart of the unemployment rate in the country, Rahul made the comparison between the rates in September (7.16 per cent) and October (8.5 per cent).

With each passing month the Modi Minar races upwards at a breathtaking pace; a monument dedicated to incompetence. #ModiMandiAurMusibat pic.twitter.com/87oD7zcecD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 6, 2019

The statement from the Congress leader comes as the government had in May this year released a data that showed joblessness in the country was 6.1 per cent of total labour force during 2017-18, the highest in 45 years. The data released by the government further showed that 7.8 per cent of all employable urban youth being jobless, while the percentage for the rural was 5.3 per cent.

However, this is not the first time that the Congress leader is taking down heavily on PM Modi over the rising unemployment rate. On May 9 this year, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Sirsa, said that the unemployment in the country is the highest in 45 years.

“This is Modi’s contribution. Make in India, start-up India, sit down India, pakodas,” the Congress leader said.

The development comes as the Congress earlier in the day said it will hold a mega rally on December 1 at Ramlila Maidan against the Centre for the same reason. This time, the party will hold the rally along with other political parties and will highlight the economic slowdown and the agrarian crisis being faced by the country.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Congress had also said that it will voice its concerns against the government over issues such as economic slowdown, unemployment, agrarian crisis and the RCEP.

Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said the rally in December will be addressed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.