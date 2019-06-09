Thiruvananthapuram: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday slammed the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for meting out a step-motherly treatment to those states that are not under BJP’s rule. He further alleged that BJP is “blinded by hate and anger”.

These allegations of the Congress chief comes in the wake of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Kerala Dear to me’ remarks on Saturday. The Prime Minister had said that Kerala from where the BJP won no Lok Sabha seat, was as dear to him as his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi.

Hitting out at the BJP, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP viewed those not following the RSS ideology as non-Indians and vowed to fight out the alleged bias.

Gandhi, who held over 10 roadshows across his constituency spread over three districts of Wayanad, Malappuram and Kozhikode, left for New Delhi from the Kozhikode airport on Sunday afternoon. On the final day of his tour, he held roadshows at Engapuzha and Mukkam, two small towns in Kozhikode district to thank voters.

Addressing people during his roadshows, Rahul Gandhi said Modi divided Indians for which the country will have to pay the price. He said, “I do not expect the prime minister to safeguard Kerala’s interest. I know from my experience that the prime minister views the BJP-ruled states differently from the states ruled by the Congress or other parties.”

Referring to Modi’s speech at Guruvayur in Kerala on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said, “I know the prime minister will not treat Kerala the same way he treats Uttar Pradesh because the CPI(M) is ruling here. He can come here and say whatever he wants.”

After offering prayers at the famous Sri Krishna temple, Modi on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party was not working for mere electoral politics but was working to ensure that India gets its place of pride in the international arena. “Elections have their place in democracy and it is the responsibility of the winner to take care of all 130 crore people. Those who made us win and those who could not, both are our (people). Kerala is as dear to me as Varanasi,” said Modi referring to his Lok Sabha constituency in UP.

The Congress chief, however, said he did not think the prime minister would be “fair” either to Wayanad or to Kerala and he did not expect cooperation from him and the BJP-led Central government for its development.

(With agency inputs)