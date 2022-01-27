Amritsar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sounded the poll bugle for the forthcoming Punjab Assembly Election 2022 by visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He also partook in ‘langar’ along with 117 party candidates at Sri Harminder Sahib ahead of his virtual rally in Jalandhar. Later he visited Durgaina Temple and the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal and paid obeisance there. Also Read - Punjab Election 2022: SAD Fields Bikram Singh Majithia Against Navjot Singh Sidhu From Amritsar East

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, party’s state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Deputy Chief Ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni received Gandhi at the Amritsar airport on his arrival from Delhi. Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election 2022: SAD Fields Bikram Singh Majithia From Amritsar East Against Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar. CM Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also accompanying him. pic.twitter.com/IQouusbqLt — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

Punjab will go to polls for 117 Assembly seats on February 20. The Congress has announced 109 candidates for the Vidhan Sabha. The names of candidates for eight seats are yet to be announced. At Jalandhar’s Mithapur, Gandhi will address the “Punjab Fateh” virtual rally in the afternoon before returning to Delhi in the evening. The Election Commission had extended the ban on physical rallies and road shows till January 31 in the five poll-going states including Punjab.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government after 10 years. In a major highlight of the polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest as it won 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.