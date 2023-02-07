Home

RaGa Tears Into Modi Govt Over Adani Row, Questions Dominance | Top Points

Amid the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Modi government during his address at the Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Adani-Hindenburg row, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Modi government during his address at the Lok Sabha and questioned the rise of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani in the nation and sought to know his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Showing a photo of Gautam Adani with PM Narendra Modi on a plane, Rahul Gandhi said, “All over the country, one word that I heard from Kerala to Kashmir is Adani, Adani, Adani. This name when people asked me about, they wanted to know how come he was successful in every business, how come he never failed, what is the magic…what is this relation.” Pointing at the poster, Gandhi said, “This is the relation.”

In Points: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha Speech over Adani row:

In 2022, Chairman of Sri Lanka electricity board informed parliamentary committee in Sri Lanka that he was told by President Rajpaksa that he was pressured by PM Modi to give wind power project to Mr Adani. This isn’t India’s foreign policy, it’s policy for Adani’s business.

PM Modi goes to Australia and by magic, SBI gives $1 billion loan to Adani. Then he goes to Bangladesh and then the Bangladesh Power development board signs a 25-years contract with Adani.

How much money did Adani give to the BJP in last 20 years?

How many times you (PM Modi) travelled together (on a foreign trip) with Adaniji? How many times Adaniji joined you later on your foreign trip? How many times he reached you after you landed on a foreign country? How many times Adaniji bagged a contract in a foreign country after your visit there?

Adani never made drones but HAL, other companies in India does that. Despite that PM Modi goes to Israel and Adani gets the contract.

Now, Adani has zero experience in the defence sector. Yesterday PM said at HAL that we hurled the wrong allegations. But in reality, HAL’s contract of 126 aircraft went to Anil Ambani

Gautam Adani was ranked 609 on the list of richest persons globally in 2014. And then he reached the second spot (in 2022). I wonder if any miracle occurred in his favour.

After the BJP took over the government in 2014, it changed the existing rule that only a company/person with exprience in aviation should be given the responsibility of developing airports. After this six airports were handed over to Adani. Then India’s most profitable airport ‘Mumbai Airpot’ was hijacked from GVK using agencies like CBI, ED and was given to Adani by Govt of India and this was facilitated by the prime minister of this country.

Youth asked us that Adani is now in 8-10 sectors and that how Adani’s net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion from 2014 to 2022.

Relationships begins many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat CM…one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to PM and helped Mr Modi to construct idea of a Resurgent Gujarat. Real magic began when PM Modi reached Delhi in 2014.

Only Adani is being talked about from apples of Kashmir, Himachal to ports, airports and even the roads we are walking on.

From Tamil Nadu, Kerala to Himachal Pradesh we have been listening one name everywhere ‘Adani’. Across the entire country, it’s just ‘Adani’, ‘Adani’, ‘Adani’…people used to ask me that Adani enters any business and never fails.

Adani ji never fails in any business he ventures into – solar energy, wind energy. During the Bharat Jodo yatra people asked me how Adani attained such success in so many sectors, what is his relationship with PM Modi.

