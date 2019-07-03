New Delhi: Despite pressure from all quarters within the Congress to continue as its chief, Rahul Gandhi clarified on Wednesday in an open letter said that the grand old party should find his successor soon. (Also read: Cong Workers Attempts Suicide at Party HQ, Says ‘Rahul Should Take Back Resignation’)

His open letter that he tweeted today read: “As President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President.”

Attacking RSS, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “The stated objectves of the RSS, the capture of our country’s institutional structure, is now complete. Our democracy has been fundamentally weakened. There is a real danger that from now on, elections will go from being a determinant of India’s future to a mere ritual.”

According to sources, he had earlier in the day said, “The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I’m nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide.”

It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love. Jai Hind

Earlier this week, Chief Ministers of the Congress-ruled states met Rahul and “conveyed to him the feelings of party workers”.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy met Rahul at his residence in the national capital and urged him to take back his resignation. The meeting lasted for about two hours.

“It was a good meeting, we talked for around 2 hours, we conveyed to him the feelings of our party workers and leaders. We hope that he will pay heed to our views and do the right thing,” Gehlot had told reporters after the meeting.

Launching a scathing on Narendra Modi-led government, Gehlot had asserted, “The others side misled the country in the name of patriotism. Modi ji did politics hiding behind the Army, misled people in the name of religion. He didn’t talk about development, economy and employment.”

Rahul had expressed his wish to step down right after the results of the Lok Sabha elections came out and the Congress managed a minuscule 52 seats in the Lower House.

Taking responsibility for the drubbing, Rahu had said he would step down as the party chief while remaining a party worker.