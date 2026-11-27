Rahul Gandhi suffers major setback on the Delimitation Bill; DMK may support the Modi government, sets conditions

Delimitation Bill: The Modi government has intensified its political maneuvering to ensure the passage of the Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bills in Parliament. Sources indicate that the BJP is eyeing MPs from the DMK, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and JMM to garner the necessary support in the Lok Sabha.

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Rahul Gandhi suffers major setback on the Delimitation Bill; DMK may support the Modi government, sets conditions (PTI/File)

Delimitation Bill: The Modi government’s position in Parliament appears to be strengthening on the Delimitation Bill. According to sources, 360 votes are needed to pass this crucial bill in the Lok Sabha, while the NDA currently has a strength of around 320 MPs. In this context, the government is working on new political equations to reach the required number. Sources indicate that the government may receive the support of 22 DMK MPs, 8 from Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and 3 from the JMM on the bill. Furthermore, some other opposition parties, including the BJD, may walk out of the House during the vote or abstain. The government is leveraging these equations to develop its strategy for passing the bill.

In fact, the DMK’s support for the Delimitation Bill would be a victory for the Modi government and a major setback for Rahul Gandhi. The DMK has been a part of the All India Alliance. Furthermore, the DMK has been vocal against the Delimitation Bill. However, its tone has now softened. Previously, the DMK strongly opposed this exercise. However, it is now willing to support it, but with some conditions.

DMK sources say that if the DMK’s demands are addressed in writing, they have no objection to the Delimitation Bill. If the Delimitation Bill includes a provision to maintain Tamil Nadu’s current parliamentary representation, that would be appropriate. The new provision would freeze the next delimitation for 25 years. Both provisions should be included in the bill in writing.

How are Government’s number game?

360 votes are required in the Lok Sabha to pass the bill. NDA currently has the strength of around 320 MPs. According to sources, support of 22 DMK MPs may be received. 8 MPs of NCP (Sharad Pawar) can also come in support of the government. There is also a possibility of support from 3 JMM MPs. Some opposition parties, including the BJD, may abstain from voting or walk out.

How is this a setback for Rahul Gandhi?

Why is the DMK, which was previously against the delimitation bill, now ready to support it? Rahul Gandhi himself is the reason. Yes, there has been tension between the Congress and the DMK since the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The DMK is now out of power in Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, the Congress itself had previously ended its alliance with the DMK and joined the government led by Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK. Since then, relations between the two parties have been strained. It is said that Rahul Gandhi is the mastermind behind Congress’s support for the TVK government. The DMK has been part of the All India Alliance. It is a different matter that the DMK has been absent from the last few meetings.

According to sources, the DMK is currently attempting to maintain equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress. They are now prioritizing the interests of Tamil Nadu over aligning with any political faction when making decisions on any issue. This does not mean they are moving toward an alliance with the BJP. Overall, the DMK is not currently planning to form an alliance with the BJP, but it is certainly considering supporting the delimitation bill regarding Tamil Nadu issues. This is why the DMK has announced its list of conditions.