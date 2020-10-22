New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its Bihar poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccine for all in the state. Also Read - Will Provide Free Covid Vaccine To All Once it is Ready: Tamil Nadu CM

In a sarcastic tweet, Rahul Gandhi asked people to refer to the election schedule of their states in case they want to know when they will get a coronavirus vaccine. The Wayanad MP also said people will ‘false promises’ along with the information of Covid-19 vaccine when they look up dates for their state elections. Also Read - Free Vaccine Only for Bihar? BJP Faces Flak Over Poll Promise

“The Government of India has announced the delivery of the Covid vaccine. To know when you will get a vaccine and false promises, please check your state election dates,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. Also Read - 19 Lakh Jobs, Free Coronavirus Vaccine: BJP Releases Manifesto For Bihar Assembly Election 2020

भारत सरकार ने कोविड वैक्सीन वितरण की घोषणा कर दी है। ये जानने के लिए कि वैक्सीन और झूठे वादे आपको कब मिलेंगे, कृपया अपने राज्य के चुनाव की तारीख़ देखें। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 22, 2020

Rahul Gandhi’s message to people comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, promising free Covid-19 vaccine for all in the state.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also hit out the BJP for its free vaccine for Bihar promise, calling it ‘appalling’.

Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “Tum mujhe vote do, main tumhe vaccine… what appalling cynicism! Will the Election Commission rap her and her shameless government on the knuckles?”

तुम मुझे वोट दो मैं तुम्हे वैक्सीन …. what appalling cynicism! Will the ElectionCommission rap her & her shameless Govt on the knuckles? https://t.co/ri1UlWWmgD — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 22, 2020

Announcing the party manifesto, BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “As soon as Covid-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto.”

The free vaccine poll promise sparked a controversy in no time and turned into an opportunity for Opposition parties to question the BJP.

The Aam Aadmi Party tweeted saying, “What about non-BJP ruled states? Indians who didn’t vote BJP will not get free Covid vaccine?”

What about non-BJP ruled states? Indians who didn't vote BJP will not get free Covid vaccine? https://t.co/kjid5IC5aH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 22, 2020

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Will @BJP4India be paying for these vaccines from the party treasury? If it’s coming from the government treasury then how can Bihar get free vaccines while the rest of the country has to pay? There is so much wrong with this blatant populism that shamefully exploits COVID fears.”