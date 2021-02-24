New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a dip into the sea with fishermen in Kerala’s Kollam just to get a taste of their lives. Gandhi jumped into the water when he saw some fishermen jumping into the water after casting their net to catch fish. He spent around 10 minutes swimming before returning to the shore in this southern coastal region, party sources said. Also Read - Lockdown Travel Guidelines: Arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala? Check New Airport Rules

“After coming to know from their fellow fishermen that their companions were adjusting the net underwater, Gandhi also jumped into the sea,” a congress functionary, who accompanied him, said. Also Read - Govt Says N440K, E484K Variants of SARS-CoV-2 Detected in Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana

“He jumped without informing us…..All of us were stunned but he was very cool.He spent around 10 minutes in the sea water.He is an expert swimmer.” Also Read - Coronavirus: PMO Holds Emergency Meeting to Review Situation, Govt Says 70% Cases in Kerala, Maharashtra | Key Points

He was also accompanied by four Congress leaders including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and T N Prathapan.

Gandhi, who was wearing a blue T-shirt and khaki trousers, did not remove them before jumping. He later changed his dress after returning to the Thangassery beach.

There were 23 fishermen in the boat. The fishermen served Gandhi bread and fresh fish curry they prepared on the boat.

After spending nearly two-and-a-half hours in the sea, Gandhi enjoyed the curry cooked by the fishermen. He also heard the issues being faced by the fisherfolk during his journey.

Biju Lawrance, the boat owner, said the congress leader asked them about their family and sources of income.