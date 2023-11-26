Rahul Gandhi Takes On Telangana Gvt., Says It Doesn’t Have Time To Listen To Youth; Here’s What He Said

New Delhi: In a scathing criticism ahead of the upcoming Telangana assembly polls, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi lambasted the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government on Sunday, accusing it of neglecting the youth of the state. Addressing a gathering of Congress workers, Gandhi asserted that the BRS government has failed to address the pressing concerns of the youth, such as unemployment, lack of education opportunities, and inadequate support for entrepreneurship.

“I met the unemployed youth last evening. They told me that after putting all their efforts and money into competitive exams, they didn’t get jobs due to paper leaks,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting in Telangana’s Sangareddy.

“The government here doesn’t have time to listen to their problems. They are the future of Telangana and have been neglected by this government,” he added. Heaping praise on the Congress governments, he said, “Wherever there is the Congress government, I ask the Chief Minister to return all the money to the poor, farmers and labourers that was snatched by them by the opposition parties.”

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi interacted with youth at Ashok Nagar in Telangana’s Hyderabad.

Taking to ‘X’, Gandhi wrote, “Today in Ashoknagar, Hyderabad, I met the youth who are preparing for various competitive exams. I was moved by the fact that they had hoped that they would get success if Telangana came, but even 10 years after the state’s arrival, their aspirations have not been fulfilled.”

“Telangana youth did not get justice during KCR’s ten-year rule. Due to a lack of notifications, court cases and paper leaks, 30 lakh unemployed youths have suffered badly. In Telangana, which they fought for, they are in an unfathomable plight,” added the Congress MP.

Attacking the BRS government in the state, he said, “The youth of Telangana have been among the worst affected by the misrule of the government over the past 10 years. But they are resilient and full of potential, as was evident from my interaction with them in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, today. It is our duty to transform their dreams into reality, which is why we have released a job calendar to fill 2 lakh government jobs within the first year of our government in Telangana. This is not just a promise; it is Congress’s guarantee!”

Earlier in September this year, the Telangana high court ordered the cancellation of preliminary examinations for recruitment for Group-1 services in the state government held by the Telangana State Public Services Commission (TSPSC) on June 11, following several petitions filed by students who alleged a violation of the guidelines in the conduct of exams.

This was the second time that the same exam had been cancelled. Earlier in March, the TSPSC had cancelled the exam, which was held in October last year, following an alleged paper leak scam.

Meanwhile, a young Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) aspirant allegedly died by suicide in the Ashok Nagar area, which is deemed a student hub, due to the “postponement” of the TSPSC exam notification, which created pandemonium in the state with several opposition leaders throwing brickbats at the ruling KCR government over the cancellation of exams.

The woman, identified as Pravalika and aged around 25 years, allegedly committed suicide in her room in a hostel in Ashok Nagar.

“Thousands of voices are demanding justice on behalf of Pravallika, the girl who committed suicide in Ashok Nagar, but KCR is not listening. Human lives are not valued under this gentleman’s regime. Youth have no fate except murders, suicides and rapes under demon rule. Pravallika’s suicide letter shows this. The government should respond to the student’s suicide,” said Congress State Chief Revanth Reddy in a post on X.

BJP MP K Laxman expressed anguish over the death, saying, “The suicide of a hardworking student, Kum Pravallika, is extremely painful news. She had been diligently preparing for government examinations for many months. But due to repeated cancellations and postponements of exams by the

BRS government, she has taken such an extreme step,” he said in a post on X. Meanwhile, the state is going to the polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest among the ruling TRS, BJP and Congress.

