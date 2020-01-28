New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the Central government and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tarnishing the image of the country. He also went on to say that the country is now considered as the ‘rape capital’ of the world.

“The reputation and image that India had in the world were that it is a country of brotherhood, love and unity, while Pakistan was known for hatred and divisiveness. This image of India has been damaged by PM Narendra Modi. Today, India is considered as the rape capital of the world,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi: The reputation&image that India had in the world was that it is a country of brotherhood,love&unity, while Pakistan was known for hatred and divisiveness. This image of India has been damaged by Narendra Modi. Today, India is considered as rape capital of the world. pic.twitter.com/4Ua5bJBE3C — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

While addressing the ‘Yuva Aakrosh’ rally in Jaipur, the Gandhi scion spoke on the issue of unemployment and slammed the Prime Minister for not addressing the issue in the country.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised two crore jobs, but last year our youth lost one crore jobs. Wherever the Prime Minister goes, he talks of the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens, but the biggest issue of unemployment is not mentioned. The Prime Minister does not even speak a word on it,” he further alleged.

He mentioned that the youths are the biggest asset of the country, but the Centre’s policies have destroyed their potential in the past years.

Talking about demonetisation, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi has no knowledge of the economy and added that the GDP of the country is growing at ‘very poor’ rate.

“Even today ask an 8-year-old, did demonetisation benefit you or harm you? A child will say harm. Earlier, we were competing with China, but now sadly, China has left us far behind. The whole world knows if there is anyone who can rival China, it is India’s youth,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi in Jaipur: Even today ask an 8-year-old, did #demonetisation benefit you or harm you? Child will say harm.Earlier we were competing with China but now sadly, China has left us far behind.The whole world knows if there is anyone who can rival China,it is India's youth pic.twitter.com/MgYIWJaCJb — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Saying that during the tenure of the UPA, the GDP grew at 9 per cent, Rahul said the current government has different parameters to measure the GDP.

“During the UPA, India grew at 9 per cent. The entire world was looking towards us. Today, you have different parameters to measure GDP and you have 5 per cent rate. If you use old parameters, then India is growing at just 2.5 per cent. The Prime Minister probably has not studied or understood economics,” the Congress leader said.