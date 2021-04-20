New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday informed through a Twitter post that he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. The Congress MP has asked everyone who had come in contact with him recently to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols. In a tweet, he wrote, ”After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe.” Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Cancels West Bengal Poll Rallies Due To COVID Surge, Urges Other Leaders For Same
See the tweet here:
Soon after his tweet, politicians, actors, and citizens alike, tweeted messages of support and wished for his speedy recovery.
Two days back, he had tweeted to say that he is suspending all his public rallies in West Bengal in view of the Covid situation in the state. Gandhi also advised political leaders against holding large public rallies.
Yesterday, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh also tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre around 5 pm. Reacting to the news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter: “Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, Wishing you a speedy recovery. India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time.”