Rahul thinks he owns India: Why is BJP miffed with Gandhi?

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday, 26 January 2026, alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi insulted the country’s Northeast and also showed disregard for President Droupadi Murmu by not wearing an Assamese ‘Gamosa’ of the region given to all the guests during the ‘At-Home’ reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The development took place after a section of the media claimed that all guests except Gandhi wore the Gamosa, a scarf, presented to them at the event.

Citing certain media reports, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X, “Shameful! Rahul Gandhi has insulted the north east and also disrespected our very hon’ble President.”

This comes on a day the Congress accused the NDA government of insulting the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge respectively, by seating them in the third row during the Republic Day parade event at Kartavya Path.

Sharing pictures of their leaders seated in the back rows during the ceremony, several Congress leaders raised questions over the “protocol mess-up” and propriety.

Hitting back, Poonawalla accused the Congress of putting “entitlement and ego” as well as “parivar and position” of Gandhi family above the people.

“They feel ‘parivar tantra (family system)’ is above ‘sanvidhan tantra (constitutional system)’. Seating is decided by a set format — Warrant or Table of Precedence. One can see even senior cabinet ministers around or even behind Rahul Gandhi but none of them made it an issue,” the BJP spokesperson said in a post on X.

“Rahul thinks he is the owner of India? By the way, why does he bunk important programmes? Where was he during the VP Oath? CJI Oath? I-Day programme?” Poonawalla asked.

Reacting sharply, another BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused the Congress of politicising the seating arrangements at the Republic Day and called Gandhi an “insincere politician”.

“Shameful of the Congress to politicise even seating arrangements at Republic Day’. Rahul Gandhi is an insincere politician, who chooses politics over national interest,” Bhandari charged.

