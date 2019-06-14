New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi to remain Congress president- at least for now as the party struggles to keep afloat in midst of its newfound crisis post the rout in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday had said that Rahul Gandhi will helm the affairs of the party, “He was, is and will remain as the President of the Indian National Congress.”

Reiterating the same, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “I will not say anything more than what my party said earlier. Take this as my repetition, adoption, endorsement and reaffirmation of Shri Surjewala’s statement made on Wednesday.”

These comments come in tow of several state unit presidents, former party chief ministers urging Gandhi to reconsider his decision to step down as the party chief.

The latest to join the chorus is senior leader Harish Rawat who said it was Rahul’s leadership which could guide the party from defeat to victory. “We were not successful, but by strengthening the organisation, we can mount a challenge to the RSS-BJP’s malicious propaganda,” the former Uttarakhand chief minister said.

According to sources, the Congress party is in dilemma as to who will take over and lead the party if not Gandhi, since he has been defiant and insistent since the 2019 Lok Sabha election concluded.

Rahul had offered to resign only days after the result of the General election was announced and the Grand Old Party managing to amass only 52 seats, marginally improving its 2014 tally of 44 seats.

Since, Gandhi has kept to himself, often being called on by senior party leaders and incumbent chief ministers from the party. The rout in the election was also followed by a string of resignations coming from various state party chiefs, taking ownership for the Congress’ abysmal performance in their respective states. The party is reportedly trying to tie its loose ends, conducting review meets, and visiting constituencies to assess their reasons of defeat- and simultaneously managing the crisis it finds its leadership in.

While the Congress was handed a humiliating defeat, the BJP stormed to the Lok Sabha by single-handedly winning 303 seats in the 542-seat contest.

