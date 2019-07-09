New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, who has stepped down as Congress President, is scheduled to visit Amethi on Wednesday for the first time after his defeat from the constituency in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. He will attend a closed-door meeting with his party workers at Nirmala Institute of Women’s Education, stated a party leader.

During the meeting with party workers, Rahul will discuss the reasons for losing the election, added the leader. His scheduled visit indicates that he has still not given up on Amethi which used to be his family’s bastion till he lost the polls to Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani by 55,000 votes.

On Monday, Congress MLC Deepak Singh said, “Rahul has always treated Amethi as his family and he is coming to meet his family members. It is not a political visit.” He noted that the visit is designed to boost the morale of party workers after the Congress’ rout in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, party workers have blamed Rahul’s representatives for poor campaigning in Amethi which led to his loss. Party sources said that he may appoint KL Sharma as the Amethi in-charge once again.

Last month, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her visit to Rae Bareli to thank voters along with her mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, came down heavily on party workers for not ensuring the victory of Congress candidates.

She felt that the proximity of many activists with senior leaders had reduced the party to such a state. Earlier, a three-member Congress team had visited Amethi and submitted a report to Priyanka citing the reasons for the loss.

Rahul represented Amethi for three consecutive terms, starting in 2004. In this Lok Sabha election, the Congress bagged only one seat in Uttar Pradesh with Sonia Gandhi winning from Rae Bareli.

(With inputs from IANS)