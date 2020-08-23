New Delhi: Days after the veterans vs team Rahul clash, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the grand party will assemble for a virual meet at 11 am on Monday, August 24. Also Read - Row Over Facebook: BJP MP Moves Privilege Motion Against Tharoor, Rahul For Spreading Fake News, 'Hatred'

Notably, the meeting comes close on the heels of Congress president Sonia Gandhi completing a year as the interim party chief, a post she accepted last year after her son Rahul Gandhi stepped down following INC's humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha election for the second consecutive time.

There has been a clamour within a section of Congressmen for Rahul Gandhi to take over as the president of the grand old party again. But, another faction in the party is also critical of Rahul and his team. However, if reports are to be believed, Sonia has also made it clear that she does not want to continue as party chief due to her health.

What to expect

The Congress Working Committee is likely to request Sonia Gandhi to continue as party chief. However, in case she declines, party leaders are expected to show solidarity with former party president Rahul and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Besides the leadership issue, current political situation in the country is said to be one of the main agendas of the meeting.