New Delhi: Congress former president Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi on July 10 for the first time after he faced humiliating defeated in his stronghold in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

“Rahul Gandhi will be on a day’s visit to Amethi. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was likely to accompany him,” a party leader told a news agency.

Amethi was considered a bastion of the Congress. The seat remained mostly with the Congress since 1980. However, this year, Union Minister Smriti Irani emerged as a ‘giant slayer’ after defeating Rahul Gandhi by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

In the 2014 general elections, Irani was defeated by Rahul Gandhi by over one lakh votes.

The parliamentary seat of Amethi was first represented by Sanjay Gandhi between 1989-81. After his death in a plane crash, his elder brother Rajiv Gandhi represented the seat till 1991.

After Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, his wife Sonia Gandhi contested from the seat in 1999 and won.

From 2004 to 2018 Rahul represented Amethi for three consecutive terms.