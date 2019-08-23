New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Kashmir for the first time tomorrow, after the abrogation of Article 370 with regard to J&K, along with 9 other opposition leaders.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad had also tried to visit Kashmir but was stopped at the Jammu airport and sent back to Delhi.

According to the sources, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, CPI’s D Raja, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury and RJD’s Manoj Jha will also be a part of the delegation.

Earlier, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik had invited Rahul Gandhi to visit Kashmir but Rahul wanted the freedom to travel and meet the people, mainstream leaders.

Dear Governor Malik, A delegation of opposition leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won’t need an aircraft but please ensure us the freedom to travel & meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there. https://t.co/9VjQUmgu8u — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 13, 2019

Malik declined the request and said, “seeking to bring a delegation of Opposition leaders to create further unrest and problems for the common people.”

Later, Rahul Gandhi, in a sharp retort, tweeted, “Dear Maalik ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come?”

Former J&K Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been under house arrest for almost three weeks and many regional leaders have also been detained.