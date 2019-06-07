New Delhi: After getting massive mandate from Wayanad in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will make a three-day visit to the parliamentary constituency beginning Friday.

To thank the electorates, Gandhi, who won the seat by a record margin of 4.31 lakh votes, is expected to hold six roadshows in major towns across Wayanad district. His first roadshow will be held at Kalpetta town at 10.30 AM, second at Kambalkkad (11.45 AM). Other would be held at Panamaram (12.30pm), Mananthavadi (2pm), Pulpalli (3 pm) and Sultan Batheri (4:30 PM).

He will also address public meetings in various towns of Wayanad district and Thiruvambadi assembly segment on Saturday and Sunday respectively. (Also read: What Transpired at CWC Meet? You Needn’t Know, Says Cong)

Gandhi is also likely to meet the family of a farmer who committed suicide recently,” said Wayanad District Congress Committee (DCC) president.Speaking to a leading portal, a senior Congress leader said that the sulking party president will be energised with Wayanad trip.

“Uncertainty at the helm is really affecting the party rank and file. We hope he will feel rejuvenated with support from his new turf and surge ahead. After his Wayanad trip, we want him to travel the width and breadth of the country,” the leader said.

On May 24, Gandhi had expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad for choosing him as their representative in the Lok Sabha.

“I honour the decision of the people of the country. I congratulate all the winners. I wish to thank all the people of Wayanad who have chosen me as your representative. I also extend my thanks to each and every Congress worker for their hard work and efforts in this election,” the Congress president had said in a tweet.

Gandhi had defeated his nearest rival Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s PP Suneer in the constituency by 4,31,063 votes.