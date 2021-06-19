New Delhi: As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turned 51 on Saturday (June 19), the party informed that his birthday will not be celebrated in view of the second wave of COVID-19. Instead, the party urged Congress to celebrate the occasion by continuing the COVID relief work across India. Also Read - Right to Life Also For Those Without Internet, Provide Walk-in Vaccines For All: Rahul Gandhi

“We wish Shri @RahulGandhi health & happiness on his birthday. In view of the second COVID wave & the incredible difficulties people are facing, Mr. Gandhi has chosen not to celebrate his birthday. Instead, he has urged Congress workers to continue their relief work around India,” the Congress tweeted. Also Read - With Current Speed of Vaccination, India Will See 3rd, 4th & 5th Wave of COVID-19, Warns Rahul Gandhi

In the national capital, the Delhi Congress observed Rahul Gandhi’s birthday as “Sewa Diwas” and distributed free essential items, including face masks, medicine kits and cooked meals to people.

Delhi Congress workers were distributing these items to people lining up to receive ‘free ration’ in the 272 wards of the municipal corporations on Saturday.

Delhi Congress leaders also planned to visit the families of those who have lost their near and dear ones to coronavirus, and extend help and support to them.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Manipur where Congress workers and PCC president were distributing ration items to the needy.