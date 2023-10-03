Rahul Gandhi Visits Golden Temple For Second Straight Day, Offers Sewa At Langar

The Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, as a part of the services, was seen washing dishes and other utensils at the Golden Temple.

This is his personal visit. (Image: X/@INCIndia)

Rahul Gandhi Visits Golden Temple: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited the Golden Temple, one of the most revered Sikh places of worship, in Amritsar, and offered “Sewa” at the community kitchen, known as “Langar” for the second straight day. Rahul Gandhi had on Monday too offered “Sewa” at the Golden Temple after paying obeisance at the shrine. The Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, as a part of the services, was seen washing dishes and other utensils at the Golden Temple.

Trending Now

Punjab Congress president Raja Waring had on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi was on his personal, spiritual visit.

You may like to read

“Rahul Gandhi ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let’s respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit and meet him the next time,” Raja Waring posted on X.

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also said that the senior Congress leader was on a personal spiritual visit to the Golden Temple.

“Congress MP @RahulGandhi is on a personal spiritual visit. He paid obeisance at Darbar Sahib #GoldenTemple Amritsar. The country has been going through a very tumultuous period. The kind of violence that happened in the BJP-ruled state, #Manipur has stunned the entire world. Communal clashes also took place in Haryana, another BJP-ruled state. The Congress Party always wishes for a better future for the country. Therefore, apart from making other efforts, it also seeks the kindness of God” he posted on X.

The Gandhi scion’s Punjab visit is also seen as an outreach ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls. The Congress party lost assembly elections and power to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2022 and is now making all efforts to cover a substantial ground.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES