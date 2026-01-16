Home

Rahul Gandhi Slams Election Commission, accuses poll panel of ‘VOTE CHORI’, says..

Amid BMC Election 2026 vote counting, Rahul Gandhi alleged “vote chori,” calling it an anti-national act and raising concerns over democratic integrity during the high-stakes Mumbai civic polls.

Maharashtra Municipal Election Results 2026: While the counting for BMC Election 2026 is underway, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Election Commission of India on X on Friday. Gandhi stated that EC’s action was disrespectful to democracy and termed “vote chori” as anti-national activity.

Election commission gaslighting citizens is how trust has collapsed in our democracy. Vote Chori is an anti-national act. pic.twitter.com/3FZKkDPwDg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 16, 2026

Posting links to media reports on the voting and counting processes underway in Mumbai, Rahul Gandhi claimed that erasable ink was used during voting today. He wrote, “When Election machinery gaslights our citizens like this, democracy cannot function with citizens’ trust.” The Congress leader posted these tweets at a time when votes are being counted for the BMC Elections.

BMC election 2022 results showed early trends in favour of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition while the opposition INC, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and others have raised objections on the poll process.

Rahul Gandhi had used the term ‘vote chori’ during vote counting in Gujarat assembly polls too. Gandhi and the INDIA bloc has often used the term vote chori to question elections outcomes in favour of BJP previously.

