New Delhi: “Elections were in full swing and Rahul Gandhi was on picnic at Priyanka Vadra’s place in Shimla. Is party run like that,” said RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari, mounting a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over Mahagathbandhan’s defeat in the recently-concluded Bihar elections. He asserted that the way Congress is functioning, it is “benefitting” BJP. Also Read - Who is Tarkishore Prasad? The Man Tipped to be Bihar Deputy CM

Blaming the Congress for the grand alliance’s loss in Bihar polls, Tiwari said, “Congress became a shackle for Mahagathbandhan.” Also Read - Tarkishore Prasad or Sushil Modi: Speculations Rife Over Bihar Deputy CM Post

“Congress became a shackle for Mahagathbandhan. They had fielded 70 candidates but didn’t hold even 70 public rallies. Rahul Gandhi came for 3 days, Priyanka didn’t come, those who were unfamiliar with Bihar came here. This is not right.” Also Read - Congress Leader Udit Raj Calls Virat Kohli 'Anushka Sharma's Dog' For India Skipper's Comment on Crackers in Diwali

#WATCH: RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari speaks on #BiharResults, says "…elections were in full swing & Rahul Gandhi was on picnic at Priyanka ji's place in Shimla. Is party run like that? Allegations can be levelled that manner in which Congress is being run, it's benefitting BJP." pic.twitter.com/ZZXmndMJFh — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2020

Training guns at the grand old party, the RJD leader further said Congress puts more importance on contesting maximum seats in every election, rather than trying to register victory on those seats. “I think this is not the case only in Bihar. In other states too Congress lays more emphasis on contesting on the maximum possible number of seats but they fail at winning the maximum possible number of seats. Congress should think about this,” Shivanand Tiwari said.

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats, 12 less than the magic figure of 122 in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. The Congress managed to win only 19 of the 70 seats it contested. The NDA won 125 seats, thus, retaining its power in the state.