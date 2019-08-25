New Delhi: Congress Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote a letter to the family of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday, and said that the late BJP stalwart’s presence will be remembered in the Parliament.

In the letter, which was addressed to the late former Union Minister’s wife Sangeeta, the Congress leader expressed condolence at Jaitley’s demise and said that in an illustrious career spanning over four decades, he had left his mark on politics. The former Congress national president added that although the late leader’s voice will no longer reverberate in the Parliament, every Parliamentarian will remember his presence.

On Saturday, he also posted a tweet remembering Jaitley.

I am sorry to hear about Mr Arun Jaitley's passing. My condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 24, 2019

Earlier, Rahul’s mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, too, wrote to the bereaved family, describing Jaitley as a person who attracted friends across the political spectrum and fought the cruel illness with an indomitable spirit till the end.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also wrote to Sangeeta Jaitley condoling her husband’s demise.

The 66-year-old Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday, days after he was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on August 9 after complaining of breathlessness. He was considered a ‘troubleshooter’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first term, serving as his Finance Minister and also holding Defence as an additional portfolio for two short stints.

He was cremated with full state honours on Sunday.