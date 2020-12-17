Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla where the Congress leader alleged that he was not allowed to speak freely in a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence. On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi and other members of his party walked out of a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Defence, alleging that the panel’s time was being wasted in discussing armed forces’ uniform instead of the crucial issue of national security, sources said. Also Read - With Suvendu Adhikari's Exit From TMC, A New Rebellion Alerts Mamata Banerjee Cabinet

Gandhi in his letter urged Speaker Om Birla to ensure that the right of elected Members of Parliament to express their views in parliamentary panel meetings is protected.

"It is the right of a member to point out digressions from the agenda and the purpose of the Standing Committee. The Committee is free to disagree with what I say, but the fact that the Chairman does not even permit a member to speak is a sad comment on how the government handles military affairs," the letter said.

“Sir, as Speaker of the Lok Sabha and custodian of the House, I urge you to intervene and ensure that the discussion and presentations held in the defence committee are in consonance with the role and objective of the institution and that the right of elected MP’s to speak freely is protected,” he wrote.

The Congress has alleged that panel chairman Jual Oram of the BJP denied Rahul Gandhi permission to speak.

Gandhi was disallowed to speak at the meeting by the panel chairman Jual Oram (BJP) when he sought to raise the issues of Chinese aggression and better equipping the soldiers at the border in Ladakh, sources told earlier.

The sources said the issue of uniforms of the Army, Navy and Air Force was being discussed in the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat when Gandhi intervened to say that instead of discussing this, the political leadership should discuss the issues of national security and how to strengthen the forces who are fighting the Chinese in Ladakh.