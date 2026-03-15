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Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi seeking Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram as Dalit outreach intensifies ahead of UP polls

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi seeking Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram as Dalit outreach intensifies ahead of UP polls

Rahul Gandhi has urged the government to award Bharat Ratna to Dalit icon Kanshi Ram, praising his role in empowering marginalized communities, sparking political reactions ahead of key Uttar Pradesh elections.

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi seeking Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram (AI Generated Image)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded that the Bharat Ratna award be conferred on the late Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram by the Central government. Rahul Gandhi made the demand at an event to mark the birth anniversary of the Dalit icon in Lucknow. Gandhi’s statement has sparked criticism from various quarters with BSP chief Mayawati questioning the Congress leader’s intentions.

BSP founder’s contribution to Social Justice Praised

In his speech at a “Samvidhan Sammelan” in Lucknow, Rahul Gandhi hailed Kanshi Ram for dedicating his life to serving those at the bottom rung of society and altering the politics of social justice in India. He claimed Kanshi Ram worked tirelessly for those who have traditionally been denied power.

Rahul Gandhi Said – Awarding Bharat Ratna Will Honour Millions of Indians

“You have worked hard your entire life to empower the largest number of people…For Dalits, backwards and adivasis who have never been empowered in this country,” Gandhi said as he hailed Kanshi Ram’s ideology. He added that Kanshi Ram continues to live today through his ideals and if his work taught us anything it is that India does not have adequate representation of Dalits, OBCs, and Adivasis.”

Gandhi further said that by awarding Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram would mean “honouring millions of Indians whose life he touched and changed”.

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Rahul Gandhi Had Written to PM Modi Asking Centre to Award Bharat Ratna for BSP Founder

Sources in Congress said Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to PM Modi asking him to award Bharat Ratna for BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Gandhi noted in his letter how Kanshi Ram led marginalised sections of society and created a political force that transformed Uttar Pradesh politics.

Kanshi Ram established BSP in 1984 and gave Dalit communities political representation like never before. His efforts resulted in leaders like Mayawati who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on several occasions.

While speaking at the event, Rahul Gandhi also admitted that parties like the Congress made mistakes in the past by not taking social injustice seriously. This created an opportunity for Kanshi Ram to rally people to build a political movement for them.

Questions Over Gandhi’s Statement

After Rahul Gandhi’s demand for Bharat Ratna for BSP founder, BSP chief Mayawati trashed the Congress party’s intentions. Pointing out how the Grand Old Party took years to recognize Dalit icons, she questioned why they have suddenly come forward with demands for conferring Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram.

Mayawati said in a social media post that Congress did not treat leaders like B.R. Ambedkar right while it was in power. “Did Rahul Gandhi and his father Congress party declare national mourning on Kanshi Ram’s death?” she asked. Seeking attention of the Dalits, Mayawati cautioned BSP workers to be wary of statements by other political parties seeking to gain politically from Kanshi Ram’s legacy”.

Election Factor

The call for Bharat Ratna for BSP founder assume political significance as political parties try their best to woo Dalits voters in the run-up to assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Political parties have been busy holding events and paying tributes to Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary.

Political experts believe that renewed interests in Kanshi Ram indicates how important Dalit factor has become in Indian politics. It remains to be seen if the Centre accedes to the demand of awarding Bharat Ratna for BSP founder Kanshi Ram or not.

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