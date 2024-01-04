Home

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ To Begin From THIS Date; Check Route Map

The Congress on Thursday rebranded the foot march as 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', apparently to cash-in on the goodwill of 'Bharat Jodo' tagline gained during the first yatra by Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Srinagar. (File Photo)

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s second pan-India march, which was rebranded by the party Thursday as ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is set to kick off from Manipur capital Imphal on January 14.

The foot march which was earlier named as ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’, will cover 15 states, 110 districts and 110 Lok Sabha seats, covering 6,713 km in 67 days. The yatris will spend the maximum number of days–11– in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

While in Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to the Lok Sabha, the yatris will cover 1,074 km in 20 districts.

The party has also extended the ambit of its yatra by adding Arunachal Pradesh to the route.

Like its first iteration last year, the rebranded ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0’ will be led by Congress-scion Rahul Gandhi, beginning from Imphal in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on January 14 and culminating in the nation’s commercial capital, Mumbai, on March 20.

‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ Route Map

In a post on X (former Twitter), Congress general secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh shared the detailed route map of the yatra.

Check out the complete route map of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra:

“Here is the route map of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra being launched by the Indian National Congress from Manipur to Mumbai on January 14, 2024. @RahulGandhi will cover over 6700 kms in 66 days going through 110 districts,” Ramesh posted on his official X handle while sharing an image of the route map on Thursday.

The Congress, which is still reeling from the poll drubbing it received at the hands of the BJP in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, hopes to gain lost ground and pickup momentum in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The grand old party is counting on the yatra, from Manipur to Mumbai, for some momentum that it could carry into the crucial electoral test.

Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0

Last month, the Congress announced that former party chief Rahul Gandhi will embark on a second ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from East to West. Congress MP KC Venugopal had said that party leaders had urged Gandhi to undertake the yatra and idea was also backed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body.

“In the CWC meeting, the Congress president initially told Rahul Gandhi that he’s getting massive opinions from the party workers and leaders from all over India that Rahul Gandhi should do a second Yatra from east to west. After that, all the CWC members, unanimously also requested Rahul Gandhi to do the Yatra,” Venugopal had said.

(With inputs from agencies)

