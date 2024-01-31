Rahul Gandhi’s Car ‘Pelted With Stones’ During Yatra In Malda, Claims Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; Cong Says ‘Galat Khabar’

Katihar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Malda: A car in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling in West Bengal’s Malda district as part of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ was pelted with stones by unidentified persons on Wednesday. According to state party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the rear window pane of the vehicle was smashed in the incident but Gandhi did not suffer any injury.

He said that the attack took place in Malda’s Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar. “The rear window pane of the vehicle Rahul Gandhi was travelling in was smashed after being pelted with stones… this is unacceptable,” Chowdhury said according to PTI.

“Maybe someone at the back pelted a stone amid the crowd…Police force is overlooking that. A lot can happen due to overlooking. This is a small incident but something could have happened too,” he told ANI.

However, the Congress later clarified that it was “wrong news”. “A huge crowd had come to meet Rahul ji in Malda, West Bengal. In this crowd, a woman suddenly came in front of Rahul ji’s car to meet him, due to which the brakes were suddenly applied. Then the glass of the car broke due to the rope used in the security circle. People’s leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting for justice against the injustice being done to the people. The public is with them, the public is keeping them safe,” the Congress wrote on its X handle.

गलत खबर को लेकर स्पष्टीकरण पश्चिम बंगाल के मालदा में राहुल जी से मिलने अपार जनसमूह आया था। इस भीड़ में एक महिला राहुल जी से मिलने अचानक उनकी कार के आगे आ गई, इस वजह से अचानक ब्रेक लगाई गई। तभी सुरक्षा घेरे में इस्तेमाल किए जाने वाले रस्से से कार का शीशा टूट गया। जननायक… — Congress (@INCIndia) January 31, 2024

The alleged attack on Rahul Gandhi’s car comes amid strain in ties between the Congress and Mamata Banerjee’s ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal over failed seat-sharing efforts for the Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Katihar on Tuesday. He carried out a road show in the Bihar district on Wednesday morning. He later left for West Bengal through Malda.

