Rahul Gandhi’s convoy meets with accident in Uttar Pradesh; few reportedly injured

Rahul Gandhi's convoy met with an accident on Monday morning. He was en route to Sultanpur for a court hearing.

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New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy met with an accident on Monday morning. He was en route to Sultanpur for a court hearing. According to the initial reports, Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was involved in a road accident on the Purvanchal Expressway while he was travelling to appear in court in connection with the Amit Shah defamation case.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Haliyapur police station area, after vehicles in the convoy collided following sudden braking. Reports further suggest that one or two people sustained minor injuries, while Rahul Gandhi remained safe.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrives at Lucknow Airport and heads to Sultanpur!

#rahulgandhi #congress https://t.co/z0UwGYkUcf — Ritu Choudhary (@RituChoudhryINC) October 26, 2026

Gandhi arrived at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Monday morning. Hundreds of Congress workers and local party leaders gathered at the airport to welcome the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Raebareli MP. Gandhi did not speak to reporters before leaving for Sultanpur.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ told PTI Videos, “We have complete faith in the judiciary. Rahul Gandhi ji is going to Sultanpur for that case only.” Security arrangements have been strengthened in Sultanpur, particularly around the court complex, in view of the proceedings, police officials said.

The case relates to alleged objectionable remarks made by Gandhi against then BJP president Amit Shah at a rally in Bengaluru ahead of the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections. Local BJP politician Vijay Mishra, a former chairman of the District Cooperative Bank in Sultanpur, filed the defamation complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018.

Gandhi appeared before the court in 2023 and secured bail. The court had earlier fixed October 13 for pronouncing its verdict, which was subsequently scheduled for October 26.