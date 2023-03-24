Home

Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification: Congress Plans Jan Andolan Across Country, Seeks ‘Systematic Opposition Unity’

The Congress will launch its nationwide agitation on Monday which will see several state units and frontal organisations launch different programmes across the country. The Congress is looking to create a "systematic opposition unity" to counter the Modi government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member following his conviction in a defamation case (AP Photo)

Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification: The Congress Party on Friday announced a nationwide agitation following the disqualification of Wayanad MP after he was convicted in a defamation case by a Surat Court. Just a day after his conviction, the Congress leader was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha which started a political slugfest as several political parties slammed the Modi-led BJP government for its crackdown against the opposition. From AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal to TMC’s Mamata Banerjee, several political parties were seen criticizing the Union government for “gagging” the voice of the opposition. Later, in the evening, the Congress party called a key meeting which was attended by former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Rajiv Shukla and Tariq Anwar, and senior leaders P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid and Pawan Kumar Bansal, among others.

Congress Announces Jan Andolan To Corner The Centre Over Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification

The Congress party in today’s meeting decided to go for a nationwide protest against the qualification of former President Rahul Gandhi. Congress general secretary Ramesh said, “We will go all over the country as Rahul Gandhi was deliberately disqualified for raising his voice against the Modi government on the Adani issue, on the government’s foreign policy and the clean chit given to China for incursions at the border.” The party also welcomed the support from several parties in opposition. It was noted today that many opposition parties have condemned the action taken unilaterally with such lightning speed to disqualify Rahul Gandhi, he said.

Congress Seeks A ‘Systematic Opposition Unity’

The Congress is looking to create a “systematic opposition unity” to counter the Modi government. “Yes, there was a consensus that we should now take the job of building opposition unity in a systematic way. Everyday Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has been meeting floor leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. So we are coordinating in Parliament and now coordination has to be outside Parliament,” he said.

The Congress will launch its nationwide agitation on Monday which will see several state units and frontal organisations launch different programmes across the country.

Strangulation Of Democracy: Congress On Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification

As soon as the former Congress President was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member, several party leaders attacked the Modi-led BJP and called the move “anti-democratic”. Congress leader Abhishek Manushinghvi, while addressing the media, said the move is nothing short of “strangulating the democracy”. “The day Rahul Gandhi raised questions against Adani, PM, this type of conspiracy was started to silence Rahul Gandhi. It’s a clear case of the anti-democratic, dictatorship attitude of BJP govt,” said Congress MP KC Venugopal.

“They (BJP) tried all ways to disqualify him. They don’t want to keep those who are speaking the truth but we will continue to speak the truth. We’ll continue to demand JPC, If needed we’ll go to jail to save democracy,” Congress chief Kharge said.

“I’m stunned by this action and by its rapidity, within 24 hours of the court verdict and while an appeal was known to be in process. This is politics with the gloves off and it bodes ill for our democracy,” wrote Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

