‘Fighting For Country, Ready To Pay Any Price’: Rahul Gandhi On Disqualification | LIVE Updates

Rahul Gandhi Disqualified As MP Day After Conviction In 2019 Defamation Case

Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification As MP: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a defamation case relating to 2019, the Waynad MP was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member. The Lok Sabha Secretariat also declared his constituency vacant. The Election Commission may announce a special election soon for the seat. The Congress Party has called a key meeting today at 5 pm to strategies its next move following the disqualification of its former President Rahul Gandhi. The meeting will be attended by all the top leaders including all three Gandhis.

As soon as the former Congress President was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member, several party leaders attack the Modi-led BJP and called the move “anti-democratic”. Congress leader Abhishek Manushinghvi, while addressing the media, said the move is nothing short of “strangulating the democracy”. “The day Rahul Gandhi raised questions against Adani, PM, this type of conspiracy was started to silence Rahul Gandhi. It’s a clear case of the anti-democratic, dictatorship attitude of BJP govt,” said Congress MP KC Venugopal.

