  • ‘Fighting For Country, Ready To Pay Any Price’: Rahul Gandhi On Disqualification | LIVE Updates
live

Stay tuned to this space for all the news on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP and follow-ups.

Updated: March 24, 2023 5:37 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification As MP: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was convicted in a defamation case relating to 2019, the Waynad MP was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member. The Lok Sabha Secretariat also declared his constituency vacant. The Election Commission may announce a special election soon for the seat. The Congress Party has called a key meeting today at 5 pm to strategies its next move following the disqualification of its former President Rahul Gandhi. The meeting will be attended by all the top leaders including all three Gandhis.

Also Read:

As soon as the former Congress President was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member, several party leaders attack the Modi-led BJP and called the move “anti-democratic”. Congress leader Abhishek Manushinghvi, while addressing the media, said the move is nothing short of “strangulating the democracy”. “The day Rahul Gandhi raised questions against Adani, PM, this type of conspiracy was started to silence Rahul Gandhi. It’s a clear case of the anti-democratic, dictatorship attitude of BJP govt,” said Congress MP KC Venugopal.

Live Updates

  • 5:38 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi On His Disqualification:
    The Congress leader said that he is fighting for the people of the country and is ready to pay any price for that.

  • 5:21 PM IST

    New Low For Our Constitutional Democracy: Mamata Banerjee On Rahul’s Disqualification

  • 5:09 PM IST

    Priyanka Gandhi Launches Blistering Attack On PM Modi

  • 5:06 PM IST

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal On Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification

  • 4:49 PM IST

    Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray On Rahul’s Disqualification

    “Calling a thief, a thief has become a crime in our country. Thieves & looters are still free & Rahul Gandhi was punished. This is a direct murder of democracy. All govt systems are under pressure. This is the beginning of the end of dictatorship.”

  • 4:39 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

  • 4:39 PM IST

    Rahul Paying Price For Speaking Fearlessly Against The Govt: Congress

  • 4:37 PM IST

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor On Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification

Published Date: March 24, 2023 4:33 PM IST

Updated Date: March 24, 2023 5:37 PM IST

