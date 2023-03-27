Home

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘I Am Not Savarkar’ Remark Irks Uddhav As He Decides To Skip Key Congress Meet

Though Rahul Gandhi has been clear on his stance on the controversial figure VD Savarkar, his ally Uddhav Thackeray has warned him on several occasions including today "not to insult their God''.

Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi’s Remark On Savarkar: At a time when Congress is looking to create unity among the opposition parties, Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Savarkar has pushed one of his key allies away as Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he won’t be participating in Congress’s dinner meet in Delhi. The former Congress President lost his Lok Sabha membership after he was convicted in a defamation case which prompted him to go on an offensive against the Modi government. However, Rahul’s remark on Savarkar has once again created a fissure with Thackeray’s party.

Though Rahul Gandhi has been clear on his stance on the controversial figure VD Savarkar, his ally Uddhav Thackeray has warned him on several occasions including today “not to insult their God”. Earlier today, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister had warned of a rift in the Opposition alliance in Maharashtra if Gandhi did not “stop insulting our God”.

Thackeray’s close aide Sanjay Raut also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remark on Savarkar. “Wrong statement. He’s a Gandhi but no need to drag Savarkar’s name. Savarkar is our inspiration. Inspiration behind our fight is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Veer Savarkar,” says Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Savarkar.

WATCH: Sanjay Raut On Rahul Gandhi’s Remark On Savarkar

#WATCH | “Wrong statement. He’s a Gandhi but no need to drag Savarkar’s name. Savarkar is our inspiration. Inspiration behind our fight is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Veer Savarkar,” says Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi’s “My name isn’t Savarkar & Gandhi never apologises” remark pic.twitter.com/NEZpQYpf1m — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

TMC’s Surprise Entry and Opposition Unity

Ever since Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP, the Party is looking for maximum unity among the opposition parties to counter the Modi government. In a huge boost to the beleaguered Congress Party, the TMC, which had stayed away from opposition protests, joined the sit-in on Monday. “We have been in every protest and walk out since the first day, never not joined one. The question of walking together is due symbolism, which we undertook today – a special mark of solidarity against coordinated and undemocratic attacks on everyone,” TMC’s Jawhar Sircar said, according to a report by NDTV.

Congress leaders led by Sonia Gandhi and several Opposition MPs wore black clothes as they joined a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk on Monday against the Narendra Modi-led government over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha and Adani issue. The protesters, including Congress MP Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, gathered near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament complex and raised slogans against the government.

