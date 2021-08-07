New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said that its party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended and due process is being followed for its restoration. Issuing a statement on Twitter, Congress said that Rahul Gandhi will stay connected with his supporters through his other social media platforms.Also Read - Delhi Cantt Case: Twitter Takes Down Rahul Gandhi’s Tweet That Revealed Identity of Victim's Relatives

“He will continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind!,” the party posted on Twitter. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders Join Farmers Protest At Jantar Mantar | Watch

The development comes after Rahul Gandhi on Friday posted a tweet with a picture of him meeting the family members of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who died following alleged sexual assault. His tweet was later taken down by the microblogging website for violating its rules. Also Read - ED Raids Former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig, Congress MLA Zameer Over IMA Ponzi Scam

Shri @RahulGandhi’s Twitter account has been temporarily suspended & due process is being followed for its restoration. Until then, he will stay connected with you all through his other SM platforms & continue to raise his voice for our people & fight for their cause. Jai Hind! — Congress (@INCIndia) August 7, 2021

However, it was not clear whether Rahul’s account has been suspended due to the controversial tweet or for some other reason.

Posting a picture of his meeting with the girl’s family on Wednesday, Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi: “Parents’ tears are saying only one thing — their daughter, the daughter of this country, deserves justice. And I am with them on this path to justice.”

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had asked the Delhi Police and Twitter on Wednesday to take action over Gandhi posting the photo of the girl’s family on the microblogging website, saying it violates the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A click on the tweet led to a message that read: “This tweet violated the Twitter rules.”

Gandhi met the girl’s family members on Wednesday and asserted that he is with them on the path to justice and “will not back down even an inch”.